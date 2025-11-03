Artacho’s Angle: The Final Stretch for UNC Football
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team are going into its final stretch of the 2025 season — also know as year one of the Bill Belichick era — his first head coaching season at the collegiate ranks. UNC will be playing against Stanford, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State to close out the year. Three wins will give UNC bowl eligibility.
UNC has came a long way from the beginning of the year: losing on national television to the TCU Horned Frogs in front of a packed out Kenan Stadium, trouble against Power 4 conference teams, goal-line fumbles and then, of course, all the drama off the field — that caused headlines and social media erupting.
However, all things said, the Tar Heels have prevailed and are finding momentum at the best time of the year. And although the season did not pan out to be anything fans expected it to be having an eight-time Super Bowl champion, North Carolina has shown something else about itself as a football team — its resiliency.
The trials and tribulations, the tears and all the bright spotlight with the help of the head coach built a team that has seemingly looked to become stronger. These last four games for North Carolina are not going to be easy either, but the crazy things that have happened this year — there should be no surprise if a five-game win streak occurs.
Belichick's First Year in College Has Been Quite the Ride
Belichick's first year in college has featured tons of ups and downs, interesting press conference responses to the media and an image that had everything thinking he would be fired before the end of the season. But, he is still in Chapel Hill, leading the charge despite the circumstances.
And while the future remains to be seen as far as what happens for the 73-year-old, he will forever be a part of UNC football history. It will be interesting to see how things unfold after this final stretch of the season, as the players themselves have big decisions to make for their own future. Will Jordan Shipp transfer? Demon June? Who knows?
The Tar Heels have four more games to show the fans what they can do on the gridiron; an opportunity for Gio Lopez to show off his arm, Shipp to make more catches, June to possible explode for big time runs up the trenches and so much more.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!