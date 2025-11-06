Boombox Filled Locker Room Signifies Emotions After UNC Football Win
Head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels won against Syracuse on Friday, October 31, as the scoreboard read 27-10 at the end of four quarters. It was UNC's first win since early September, when it defeated the Richmond Spiders — freshman Demon June broke out and made his presence felt by all of fans in Kenan Stadium.
Speaking of June, the frosh back ran had another big outing for the Tar Heels as he propelled them forward over the Orange. June had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. His performance led to a big celebration, as UNC pulled out a boombox and danced all around the visiting locker room.
Offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of North Carolina's contest against Stanford on Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m. — detailing his personal emotions about what the moment felt like with his teammates
- “Yeah, it was awesome," Blaske said. "You know, it's hard to win football games in college. I mean, that's just, that's just the reality of it. I think people take for granted winning games. You know, it's just awesome to be with the guys. And there's my bare feeling to be in the locker room with your guys after a win. So it was, it was incredible, it was awesome.”
Khmori House Chimes In On Postgame Locker Room Scene
Defensive linebacker Khmori House tagged along during Tuesday's presser and talked about the postgame scene, expressing relief in the team's ACC win.
- “Man, it's just a sign of relief, man, we got our we got a dub, got a ACC dub," House said. "So, I mean, I feel like we just celebrating the dub. You know, I'm saying it's good to have that moment with your teammates, and we can't last too long, because we got to beat Stanford this week."
- "But it was great. It was a great feeling to get that dub, and we chasing that feeling every other week, going forward, for sure.”
North Carolina will have another opportunity to dance and get hyped four more times this season, as its improvement on the field has shown on both sides of the ball — especially the defense. UNC's trend is on the upward trend, and it needs three more wins to become bowl eligible — only one loss is allowed. Nonetheless, anything goes with this football team.
