All Tar Heels

Boombox Filled Locker Room Signifies Emotions After UNC Football Win

UNC's locker room was bumping following the victory over Syracuse.

Jeremiah Artacho

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels won against Syracuse on Friday, October 31, as the scoreboard read 27-10 at the end of four quarters. It was UNC's first win since early September, when it defeated the Richmond Spiders — freshman Demon June broke out and made his presence felt by all of fans in Kenan Stadium.

Speaking of June, the frosh back ran had another big outing for the Tar Heels as he propelled them forward over the Orange. June had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. His performance led to a big celebration, as UNC pulled out a boombox and danced all around the visiting locker room.

Offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of North Carolina's contest against Stanford on Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m. — detailing his personal emotions about what the moment felt like with his teammates

  • “Yeah, it was awesome," Blaske said. "You know, it's hard to win football games in college. I mean, that's just, that's just the reality of it. I think people take for granted winning games. You know, it's just awesome to be with the guys. And there's my bare feeling to be in the locker room with your guys after a win. So it was, it was incredible, it was awesome.” 
UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with center Austin Blaske (58) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Khmori House Chimes In On Postgame Locker Room Scene

Defensive linebacker Khmori House tagged along during Tuesday's presser and talked about the postgame scene, expressing relief in the team's ACC win.

UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
  • “Man, it's just a sign of relief, man, we got our we got a dub, got a ACC dub," House said. "So, I mean, I feel like we just celebrating the dub. You know, I'm saying it's good to have that moment with your teammates, and we can't last too long, because we got to beat Stanford this week."
  • "But it was great. It was a great feeling to get that dub, and we chasing that feeling every other week, going forward, for sure.”
UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

North Carolina will have another opportunity to dance and get hyped four more times this season, as its improvement on the field has shown on both sides of the ball — especially the defense. UNC's trend is on the upward trend, and it needs three more wins to become bowl eligible — only one loss is allowed. Nonetheless, anything goes with this football team.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.