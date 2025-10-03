Khmori House Comments on Ways of Improvement for UNC Football
The UNC football team will have a lot to show after its bye-week following another Big 12 loss to the UCF Knights, as head coach Scott Frost led his squad past eight-time Super Bowl champion, Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, in front of a noisy Arcisure Bounce House environment. The Tar Heels have had their fair share of quarterback issues (maybe one too many), but the defense, against Power 4 schools at least, has had trouble finding any success.
Linebacker Khmori House, a 6-foot and 215-pound sophomore transfer from Washington, has contributed to North Carolina's defense with 22 tackles so far through four contests. In his lone season at Washington, he completed with 33 tackles, 19 of which were SOLO and 14 ASTs. House also had four pass deflections, too.
House shared the ways of improvement by the team while talking to the media this past Tuesday, September 30.
- "I would say just maybe just running to the ball, setting the edge, doing just all the fundamentals. It's not a pinpoint of really anything, but we were just focused on just all the little things that each position group has taught. So I would say the D-line worked on their things, safety worked on their fundamentals, and then the linebackers who worked on our fundamentals. So everybody worked together, and we all are going to come together this Saturday. "
North Carolina’s Defense Has To Step off if It Wants To Beat Clemson
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will have a fun day on Saturday if the Tar Heels are unable to figure out how to contain the wide receivers and apply pressure in the pocket — forcing Klubnik to run around and scramble — putting him in danger. Klubnik has thrown for 996 yards, six touchdowns but has also coughed up the football for four interceptions. The Austin, Texas native has a quarterback rating of 45.
In Clemson's last outing against Syracuse at home, its quarterback threw for 363 yards on 37 completions out of 60 pass attempts, was sacked once, and threw three touchdowns — his longest throw of the game reached 38 yards. This is where UNC's defense has to step up and prevent Klubnik from having a similar, if not better, performance inside Kenan Stadium.
All-time, the Tar Heels are 19-40 when taking on Clemson, as its last win came on Saturday, October 9 during the 2010 season in Chapel Hill, by a score of 21-16.
