Breaking Down Belichick’s Most Baffling Decisions vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest led 21-12 w/ the ball inside the UNC 5 w/ 27 secs left in game



With the clock seemingly set to run out - Bill Belichick called a timeout.



Which fueled Wake to run a play & score a TD.



Belichick was asked about the decision:



"I didn't know what they were gonna do." pic.twitter.com/fimf4jYP5Z