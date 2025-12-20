North Carolina Stifles Ohio State in Statement Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Ohio State Buckeyes square off in one of the most compelling matchups in college basketball on Saturday.

North Carolina's last two games have warranted some level of concern , but Saturday was an opportunity to flip the script in several areas.

Here is how the Tar Heels-Buckeyes matchup played out on Saturday afternoon.

First Half

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) is defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) in the first half at State Farm Arena.

Defense and physicality were the overwhelming factors in the first 10 minutes of the game, with both teams struggling mightily from the field. By the 11-minute mark, North Carolina went 4-of-15 from the field, while Ohio State shot 4-of-16 from the field. The Tar Heels would lead 10-9 heading into the under-12 timeout.

During this stretch, North Carolina's recent woes in allowing offensive rebounds remained, as the Buckeyes collected five offensive boards, compared to the Tar Heels' one.

With 7:43 remaining in the first half, North Carolina led 17-16, with Henri Veesaar leading all players with seven points and five rebounds. Both teams were a combined 12-of-44 from the field.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound from Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena.

North Carolina's defense and ability to suffocate every driving and passing lane were becoming evident on each possession. The Tar Heels orchestrated a quick 10-4 run that opened up a 27-20 lead with 3:37 remaining before halftime.

This was all done, despite Caleb Wilson failing to record one made basket. The freshman phenom had zero points and seven rebounds up to this point. Wilson would connect on a turnaround mid-range shot immediately following the timeout.

Important development, as Veesaar picked up his second personal foul, which opened up the game for the Buckeyes. Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to tie the game 31-31. Derek Dixon responded with a timely three, giving North Carolina a 34-31 lead at halftime.

Second Half

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) shoots against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at State Farm Arena.

After taking over 10 minutes to score 15 points in the first half, the Tar Heels only needed four minutes to score 13 points to start the second half. Seth Trimble continued to be instrumental, hitting two threes in this stretch, forcing Ohio State to burn a timeout with 16:07 remaining in the game. North Carolina led 47-41, with Veesaar, Trimble, and Wilson accounting for all of the Tar Heels' second-half points.

After scoring four points in the first half, Wilson exploded for nine points in the first eight minutes. North Carolina's ability to penetrate the lane and open up layups and dunks was beginning to take a toll on the Buckeyes. The Tar Heels would lead 56-45 with 11:13 remaining.

Ohio State's guard Bruce Thornton, who had been held in check for the majority of the game, single-handedly kept the Buckeyes in the game, scoring eight of 12 points in a five-minute stretch. North Carolina leads 62-57 with six minutes left in the game.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Tar Heels were succumbing to all of the momentum, as Ohio State constructed a 13-5 run, dating back to the nine-minute mark, trimming North Carolina's once double-digit lead to 64-62. However, Wilson continued his unstoppable run in the second half with an up-and-under floater, which stopped the bleeding for the time being. The Tar Heels lead 66-62 with 2:57 remaining.

After being down since the early minutes in the first half, John Mobley Jr. hit a three while being fouled by Wilson. Mobley Jr. converted the four-point play, giving the Buckeyes a 70-67 lead with 48 seconds remaining. Trimble would hit a running floater. Ohio State leads 70-69 with 33 seconds on the clock.

Jarin Stevenson would come up with a steal, as the Buckeyes rushed to avoid a 10-second backcourt violation. Head coach Hubert Davis would call a timeout with 18.1 seconds.

North Carolina dialed up an iso for Trimble, who tripped and spilled the ball on his way to the basket, but Veesaar collected the ball and exploded for an uncontested dunk. North Carolina leads 71-70. The Buckeyes would grab an offensive rebound off a contested jump shot, but Wilson blocked the follow-up shot as time expired.

Final: North Carolina 71, Ohio State 70

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena.

