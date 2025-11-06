Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson Highlight UNC-KU Matchup
Caleb Wilson-Darryn Peterson clash in the battle of future 2026 NBA Draft picks during the UNC-Kansas contest on Friday, Nov 7, at 7:00 p.m. The two programs will be meeting for the second straight season as a part of a home-and-home deal. And similar to North Carolina's exhibition against BYU in Salt Lake City, Utah, this game will be centered around two freshmen.
Peterson is listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, a guard from Canton, Ohio, who attended Napa Christian High School. Unlike the Wilson-Dybansta matchup, it will be the potential one-on-one matchup between Peterson and UNC's Seth Trimble that will go up against each other. Trimble, who has always been known for his defense, will look to stop the frosh.
Wilson and Peterson are go-to scorers for their respective teams, despite being freshmen. But the performances from their surrounding teammates will be important to what the scoreboard will read in the end. Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and Trimble entered double-figures in UNC's season opener.
For the Jayhawks, Flory Bidunga and Melvin Council Jr. are the other two players to score double-figures. Bidunga scored 23 points with six rebounds and one assist, while Council added on 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
As a team, Kansas shot 56.9 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc. It also made 75 percent from the free-throw line.
This contest will be one of the highlights to begin the college basketball season across the country — non-conference play makes for exciting matchups, with some games turning out to be the same intensity as in the NCAA Tournament.
Who Knows When These Two Schools Will Play Again?
The chances of these two teams playing yet again after this week are dependent on many factors: how their seasons play out, NCAA Tournament seedings on Selection Sunday, and, for that matter, if the two win enough games in single elimination to meet each other. Who knows?
Davis-Self will go head-to-head as the two are successors of Roy Williams — the ties between both programs stretch in a valuable manner. Davis is seeking his first win, and perhaps after the last two losses, there is enough film to see the tendencies of how Self runs his offense or what is happening schematically on defense — switching, staying, playing the passing lanes.
Wilson and Peterson will be headlining the game, but there is much more than the two newcomers.
