Top Three Performers for UNC in Win Over Navy

Here are the three Tar Heels that stood out in UNC's win against Navy.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
North Carolina men's basketball notched its fifth win of the season over Navy, 71-61, inside the Dean Dome. This matchup is UNC's last one before taking on St. Bonaventure on Nov 25 during the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. In the win over the Midshipmen, the Tar Heels were led by Luka Bogavac, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson — all entering double-digits.

Caleb Wilson

Wilson found himself in more highlight reel moments, as he continued to dunk the life out of the basketball on multiple different occasions — going three straight offensive possessions in a row with a dunk. But the one that stood out was Wilson's one-handed flush over one of Navy's players in transition.

The freshman completed his fifth collegiate game with a double-double, recording 23 points and 12 rebounds, adding one assist. He shot 9-13 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line. Wilson took a three-pointer, but missed. He did all of that and then some in 27 minutes of play, holding a plus-minus of 11.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Luka Bogavac

Bogavac in the starting lineup has continued to pay dividends, as he added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot 4-10 from the field and 3-6 from behind the three-point line. And just like Wilson, he converted 5-7 from the free throw line. The international transfer played a total of 33 minutes and had a plus-minus of 13 in the end.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar

The 7-foot transfer from Arizona scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds and passed two assists, too. Veesaar shot 4-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc, converting 1-2 from the charity stripe. The Tallinn, Estonia native had a plus-minus of 17 through 31 minutes of play.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a three point basket against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Aside from these three Tar Heels, Jarin Stevenson had a very nice game with 11 points and eight rebounds. North Carolina as a team shot 24-56 from the field, 8-23 from the three-point line and 17-22 from the free throw line. In addition, UNC grabbed 45 rebounds and had 15 assists, along with 13 turnovers in the process, one glaring stat for head coach Hubert Davis.

The Fort Myers will serve as another test for North Carolina — playing two games in the span of three days. Its opponents are no piece of cake either as the Bonnies and Michigan State will serve their own challenges to UNC. Can Wilson continue his dominance? Will the bench depth perform well against better competition?

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots on Navy Midshipmen center Aidan Kehoe (99) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.