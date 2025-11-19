Top Three Performers for UNC in Win Over Navy
North Carolina men's basketball notched its fifth win of the season over Navy, 71-61, inside the Dean Dome. This matchup is UNC's last one before taking on St. Bonaventure on Nov 25 during the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. In the win over the Midshipmen, the Tar Heels were led by Luka Bogavac, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson — all entering double-digits.
Caleb Wilson
Wilson found himself in more highlight reel moments, as he continued to dunk the life out of the basketball on multiple different occasions — going three straight offensive possessions in a row with a dunk. But the one that stood out was Wilson's one-handed flush over one of Navy's players in transition.
The freshman completed his fifth collegiate game with a double-double, recording 23 points and 12 rebounds, adding one assist. He shot 9-13 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line. Wilson took a three-pointer, but missed. He did all of that and then some in 27 minutes of play, holding a plus-minus of 11.
Luka Bogavac
Bogavac in the starting lineup has continued to pay dividends, as he added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot 4-10 from the field and 3-6 from behind the three-point line. And just like Wilson, he converted 5-7 from the free throw line. The international transfer played a total of 33 minutes and had a plus-minus of 13 in the end.
Henri Veesaar
The 7-foot transfer from Arizona scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds and passed two assists, too. Veesaar shot 4-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc, converting 1-2 from the charity stripe. The Tallinn, Estonia native had a plus-minus of 17 through 31 minutes of play.
Aside from these three Tar Heels, Jarin Stevenson had a very nice game with 11 points and eight rebounds. North Carolina as a team shot 24-56 from the field, 8-23 from the three-point line and 17-22 from the free throw line. In addition, UNC grabbed 45 rebounds and had 15 assists, along with 13 turnovers in the process, one glaring stat for head coach Hubert Davis.
The Fort Myers will serve as another test for North Carolina — playing two games in the span of three days. Its opponents are no piece of cake either as the Bonnies and Michigan State will serve their own challenges to UNC. Can Wilson continue his dominance? Will the bench depth perform well against better competition?
