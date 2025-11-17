Caleb Wilson Receives Remarks from N.C. Central Head Coach
Caleb Wilson has averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists through his first four games as a college basketball player. The 6-foot-10 and 215-pound forward from Atlanta, Georgia, has been a walking highlight reel for fans to take a look at on their phones — perhaps replaying all of the ferocious slams that Wilson has thrown down so far, where at times it feels like the rim is coming off.
Wilson's season-high in points came against UNC's big-time win over then-ranked No. 19 Kansas inside the Dean Dome. It was North Carolina's first win over the Jayhawks since 2002. The freshman scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and passed four assists. He also played with a lot of emotion and got after it on the defensive end, stealing the basketball four times.
After the blowout win over NCCU, head coach Levelle Moton had some words about Wilson that describe the kind of player he is.
"Caleb is absolutely incredible. If there's anyone better in the country, I've got to see that for myself, because this kid is remarkable."
Moton gave Wilson his stamp of approval, but the play of Wilson on the hardwood floor shows a lot already — the ceiling of his play will determine how far UNC can go this season, whether that be to an Elite 8 or all the way to a national championship. The do-it-all forward has put his skills on notice: dribbling, dunking (plenty and plenty of dunks), passing, fadeaway jumpers and so much more.
North Carolina has Navy, St. Bonaventure and Michigan State as its next three-game stretch. And following those contests, it will take on Kentucky and head coach Mark Pope in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. There will be a lot of opportunities for North Carolina to show what kind of team it is, especially with the absence of senior guard and leader Seth Trimble out with an injury.
North Carolina Goes as Wilson Goes
Whenever Wilson gets going, North Carolina gets going. He is the motor that keeps the ship afloat and how the offense is able to get into a groove. Head coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff have a gem in Wilson and it will only be for a season (unless, for whatever reason, Wilson decides to run it back once more).
The Tar Heels have started out undefeated, and a large part of that is because of Wilson's efforts.
How far can the 19-year-old take this program?
