Key Numbers for North Carolina vs USC Upstate

As we near the start of conference play, the North Carolina Tar Heels have an interesting matchup against the USC Upstate Spartans on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Each team enters this contest on a two-game winning streak and is looking to carry that momentum into an important stretch of the season.
Statistically, North Carolina and USC Upstate are incredibly comparable, but it is also important to note that the level of competition for both teams is drastically different. That can become unfortunately apparent for the Spartans, who are clearly outmatched in this game.
Nonetheless, here is how each team compares to the others in several important statistical departments.
Scoring
USC Upstate: averages 79.7 points per game (142nd in the country)
North Carolina: averages: 81.2 points per game (115th in the country)
The difference in points is less than two, but while the Spartans need to score to keep pace in this game, the Tar Heels can play at a controlled pace and dominate the tempo on defense. I would not expect USC Upstate to reach its season average in points on Saturday in a daunting road matchup.
Field Goal Percentage
USC Upstate: shoots 45.6 percent from the field (177th in the country)
North Carolina: shoots 46.2 percent from the field (145th in the country)
Again, this another close discussion, but the Tar Heels can afford to struggle offensively, as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar will provide plenty of second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds.
Free Throw Percentage
USC Upstate: shoots 68.9 percent (261st in the country)
North Carolina: shoots 70.7 percent (209th in the country)
Free throws should not be a factor in this contest, as long as the Tar Heels do not allow the Spartans to stick around. However, if North Carolina keeps the door open, the struggles from the free throw line could become relevant. However, that should not be the case for the Tar Heels.
Three-Point Efficiency
USC Upstate: shoots 33.7 percent (179th in the country)
North Carolina: shoots 31.7 percent (253rd in the country)
The margin is not big enough to worry the Tar Heels, and the increased possession on the offensive glass should be more than enough for North Carolina maintain a healthy advantage.
Rebounding
USC Upstate: averages 35. 9 per game (78th in the country)
North Carolina: averages 39.8 per game (14th in the country)
The top storyline heading into each game is how dominant the Tar Heels will be on the boards. The last two games against Kentucky and Georgetown have been good indicators of how the game transpired. North Carolina should have no problem controlling this area of the game.
