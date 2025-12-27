Caleb Wilson Shares Thoughts After East Carolina Win
The first two months of the season have been incredible for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have compiled a 12-1 record during the non-conference schedule. On Monday night, the Tar Heels defeated the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 at the Dean E. Smith Center.
North Carolina could have easily overlooked this game with conference play on the horizon. Instead, the Tar Heels played two complete halves, which was something they struggled with over the last month against other inferior opponents.
Freshman forward Caleb Wilson also took advantage of the opportunity, totaling 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Wilson highlighted the importance of North Carolina's complete performance heading into ACC play.
Wilson's Thoughts
- "Everybody is ready to go on this break, you want to end it on a good note," Wilson said. "That kind of approach, just take the whole game seriously and make sure we play throughout the game. So, we left on a break [before conference play] feeling good."
North Carolina excelled in transition, scoring a plethora of fast-break points against East Carolina on Monday night. Wilson attributed the improvement in that area to Seth Trimble's return to the lineup.
- "I would definitely say Seth [Trimble] is a big part," Wilson said. "Honestly, we have just been playing smart basketball and making sure to emphasize it with our size and athleticism to get up the court."
Because Henri Veesaar is a center, his shooting ability tends to be disregarded, but over the last five games, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is 11-of-19 from three-point range. Wilson explained what he has seen from Veesaar over this recent stretch of games.
- "I'm telling you, he is knocking them down," Wilson said. "Honestly, he is shooting the ball well, and I am really happy for him. I feel like he is going to stretch the defense out, especially in ACC play."
As stated, the non-conference portion of the schedule has concluded, and the Tar Heels have illustrated several aspects of their team that can carry over into the latter half of the season. Wilson spoke on ACC play and what he is looking to establish against higher competition in an elite conference.
- "I feel like it is building a legacy," Wilson said. "I know non-conference matters, and I've done a bunch of good things in non-conference, but ACC is what really matters. So, I'm looking forward to going into ACC play and [proving] myself."
North Carolina opens up conference play against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.
