UNC vs. Clemson Staff Predictions
Our staff weighs in with weekly predictions. See their thoughts and picks for today’s game.
Grant Chachere: 35-7 Clemson
Despite Max Johnson getting the start today, it is still highly unlikely the Tar Heels will pull out a victory. The offense continues to face structural issues, including inconsistent line play, a lack of depth at running back, and the absence of a playmaker outside of Jordan Shipp in the receiving corps.
Although Clemson is experiencing its most mediocre season in more than 20 years, the Tigers still boast more talent than UNC. Ultimately, the more talented team should prevail—especially against an opponent that has struggled offensively and features a defense yet to prove itself against a Power Four program.
Jeremiah Artacho: 27-7 Clemson
North Carolina's decision to go with Max Johnson as the starting quarterback will give them a different look and perhaps have a better chance at winning, but it will be a tall task to go up against the Clemson Tigers, itching to find momentum and steer the ship away from making its 1-3 record worse. Head coach Dabo Swinney has the defensive talent to keep the Tar Heels in check and the pass rushers to pressure the pocket, as Bill Belichick's offensive front has not been able to show real brute strength yet, allowing a handful of sacks throughout the first four contests.
What's my score prediction? Clemson wins in Chapel Hill, 27-7.
Sienna Ayes: Clemson 21-7
I think Clemson is going to win this game, and my prediction is a 21–7 final score with Clemson winning by two touchdowns. Clemson’s defense will control the game by forcing turnovers and limiting UNC’s chances in the red zone, while their offense will stay balanced enough to wear down the Tar Heels over four quarters. UNC will struggle to find consistency on offense, and mistakes like penalties or stalled drives will keep them from capitalizing on opportunities.
Clemson is likely to build a lead early and manage the clock, while UNC may score once in the second half but won’t be able to close the gap. This kind of two-touchdown margin lines up with what many analysts expect, as recent history favors Clemson in this matchup and most betting odds have them winning by about two scores. While there’s always a chance for UNC to swing momentum with a quick turnover or big play, the more realistic outcome is Clemson controlling the game and pulling away late for a steady 21–7 win.
Corey Davis: UNC 27-24
Both teams are off to uncharacteristically rough starts, at least moreso for Clemson, as UNC sits at 2–3 after back-to-back losses, while Clemson is 3–2 and already dropped an ACC opener for the first time since 2014. The Tar Heels have struggled to finish drives, averaging just 21 points per game (down from 34.4 last season) and 263.5 yards per game (132nd nationally out of 134 team at the FBS level), while their defense is giving up 396 yards per game. However, Clemson has a top-25 defense nationally, allowing just 17.8 points per game, but its offense has been inconsistent, ranking outside the top 50 in total yards.
Quarterback Max Johnson and UNC’s receivers will face their toughest test yet against Clemson’s aggressive front seven, which has tallied 15 sacks in five games. Cade Klubnik leads the Tigers with 1,145 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s thrown key interceptions in close moments.
My final prediction: UNC 27–24 in a late-game pull away thriller.
