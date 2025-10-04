QB Max Johnson Likely to Lead UNC Offense Versus Clemson
After nearly two weeks of speculation, it looks more and more likely that North Carolina has finally made a decision.
With Gio Lopez, who started North Carolina’s first four games at quarterback, listed as doubtful for Saturday’s matchup against Clemson, Max Johnson is expected to get the start.
Johnson, who has appeared in two games so far since Lopez got injured, has completed 20 of his 30 passes (66%) for 170 yards with two touchdowns. Both of his appearances came late in the second half when Lopez was knocked out of both games due to injury.
“I expect for Max to have probably a breakout game,” UNC defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson said Thursday, when asked about Johnson as the potential starter for the Tar Heels. “He’s been a very good leader for us on the field. He’s been talking a lot more, talking to the whole team. He’s been giving a lot of motivation for the team, so I hope he goes out there and has a big game for us.”
This will be Johnson’s first start since suffering a season-ending leg injury in the 2024 opener against Minnesota on Aug. 29. The Tar Heels went on to win that game, 19-17.
Johnson’s story is one of redemption, and the next game in North Carolina’s season is just another chapter in his journey.
Johnson’s Experience has Prepared Him for this Moment.
Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.5% of his passes for 5,923 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
However, in his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).
He has often delivered in relief roles. As a freshman in 2020, Johnson made his first career start against No. 6 Florida in Gainesville, completing 21 of 36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, adding 52 rushing yards in a 37-34 upset. He became the first LSU quarterback to throw three touchdown passes against Florida at The Swamp and earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
A week later, Johnson passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more in a win over Ole Miss.
At Texas A&M, Johnson stepped in after Haynes King was benched in 2021 and again after Connor Weigman’s injury in 2022. In his eight starts over those two seasons, he completed 61% of his passes for 1,725 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, both seasons ended prematurely because of injuries.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!