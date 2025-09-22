UNC's Offense Stalls Again as QB Situation Sparks Heated Debate
North Carolina had three games to right the ship offensively since its season-opening loss to TCU. After its 34-9 loss to UCF, it's clear that they have not.
The Tar Heels struggled to find their rhythm, generating just 217 total yards of offense—only the second time this season they have fallen below the 250-yard mark, with the first instance occurring against TCU. Carolina managed only 63 yards rushing, but the passing game was the biggest issue contributing to the offense’s ineffectiveness.
Throughout the game, the passing attack faltered, producing just 154 yards through the air. This underperformance continued a troubling trend for the Carolina team, which has yet to surpass the 200-yard mark in passing this season. The team’s inability to ignite its offense leaves fans longing for a spark that could turn its fortunes around.
Here is a breakdown on Gio Lopez's struggles as well as a case for Max Johnson to be the starter.
Gio Lopez Struggles
Starting quarterback Gio Lopez has been the punching bag of the offense so far. However, his play gives UNC fans a reason to make him one.
Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Lopez has not completed a pass past the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field.
In the first half, Lopez completed seven of his ten passing attempts for a total of 68 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, one of which was on North Carolina's territory. Late in the third quarter, Lopez got injured and was carted off the field, finishing with 87 passing yards. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.
Should Max Johnson Be the Starting QB?
Even if Lopez is healthy, Max Johnson is the better quarterback, not because of the eye test, but because he fits Carolina's pro-style system better.
Johnson entered after Lopez appeared to be seriously hurt late in the third quarter and led UNC to its only touchdown drive, which was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. But Johnson finished just 11 of 19 for 67 yards — 20 fewer than Lopez’s 87 — and posted a lower completion percentage, 57.9 compared with Lopez’s 78.6.
However, just looking at the game, you could tell Johnson had command of the offense and the poise needed to be the field general of a Division I college football team.
Johnson isn't a world beater, but he has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback in the SEC.
Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M, and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,093 yards, with 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
However, in his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).
Even if Lopez is healthy, it would be beneficial for Belichick and his staff to engage in a quarterback battle. This is an ideal time for such a competition, as North Carolina is heading into a bye week. The Tar Heels have two weeks before their game against Clemson, so it would be unwise not to explore a quarterback battle if both players are healthy.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!