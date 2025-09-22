All Tar Heels

UNC's Offense Stalls Again as QB Situation Sparks Heated Debate

North Carolina had three games to right the ship offensively since its season-opening loss to TCU. After its 34-9 loss to UCF, it's clear that they have not. Th

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates with a teammate after the game at Kenan Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates with a teammate after the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina had three games to right the ship offensively since its season-opening loss to TCU. After its 34-9 loss to UCF, it's clear that they have not.

The Tar Heels struggled to find their rhythm, generating just 217 total yards of offense—only the second time this season they have fallen below the 250-yard mark, with the first instance occurring against TCU. Carolina managed only 63 yards rushing, but the passing game was the biggest issue contributing to the offense’s ineffectiveness.

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks into the field before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Throughout the game, the passing attack faltered, producing just 154 yards through the air. This underperformance continued a troubling trend for the Carolina team, which has yet to surpass the 200-yard mark in passing this season. The team’s inability to ignite its offense leaves fans longing for a spark that could turn its fortunes around.

Here is a breakdown on Gio Lopez's struggles as well as a case for Max Johnson to be the starter.

Gio Lopez Struggles

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Starting quarterback Gio Lopez has been the punching bag of the offense so far. However, his play gives UNC fans a reason to make him one.

Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Lopez has not completed a pass past the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field.

In the first half, Lopez completed seven of his ten passing attempts for a total of 68 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, one of which was on North Carolina's territory. Late in the third quarter, Lopez got injured and was carted off the field, finishing with 87 passing yards. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

Should Max Johnson Be the Starting QB?

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even if Lopez is healthy, Max Johnson is the better quarterback, not because of the eye test, but because he fits Carolina's pro-style system better.

Johnson entered after Lopez appeared to be seriously hurt late in the third quarter and led UNC to its only touchdown drive, which was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. But Johnson finished just 11 of 19 for 67 yards — 20 fewer than Lopez’s 87 — and posted a lower completion percentage, 57.9 compared with Lopez’s 78.6.

However, just looking at the game, you could tell Johnson had command of the offense and the poise needed to be the field general of a Division I college football team.

North Carolina Max Johnson
North Carolina QB Max Johnson speaking to the press right after North Carolina's first practice of fall camp on Aug. 2, 2025. / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI

Johnson isn't a world beater, but he has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback in the SEC.

Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M, and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,093 yards, with 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

However, in his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).

Even if Lopez is healthy, it would be beneficial for Belichick and his staff to engage in a quarterback battle. This is an ideal time for such a competition, as North Carolina is heading into a bye week. The Tar Heels have two weeks before their game against Clemson, so it would be unwise not to explore a quarterback battle if both players are healthy.

Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football