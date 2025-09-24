Catholics and Carpetbaggers: The Story of UNC's 1st National Championship

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲:

Hall of Fame head coach Frank McGuire of the undefeated 1957 NCAA champion Tar Heels was born on Nov. 8, 1914.#GoHeels #CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/LqFRIV8oS6