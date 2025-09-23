UNC Men's Basketball Announces Date for Annual Blue-White Scrimmage
The UNC men's basketball team will play 60 minutes after the Tar Heels take on the Clemson Tigers in football, a game that begins at noon on Saturday, October 4, following the bye week. It will be the first opportunity for fans to watch Head Coach Hubert Davis' fifth roster play against each other before the first exhibition contest on Friday, October 24, when it takes on the BYU Cougars and freshman AJ Dybansta, regarded as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.
While the team is scrimmaging amongst itself, it allows them to show off their individual skill set and how they work amongst each other to produce points. Transfers Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Henri Veesaar, Jonathan Powell, Jaydon Young, and Ivan Matlektovic will get to experience what playing basketball is like inside the Dean Dome, an arena filled with national championship banners, retired jerseys, and more — seating 21,750 fans at max capacity.
The Arrival of UNC Men's Basketball is Near, Kind Of
Those who decide to watch the scrimmage and the football game will have an eventful day, filled with UNC athletics. North Carolina opens its regular season slate on Monday, November 3, against Central Arkansas at home — the beginning of Davis' fifth season coaching his alma mater.
The Tar Heels have a lot to prove over the course of this fall during their non-conference games, as it has had trouble claiming big wins over the past few years against the best competition in the country, hurting their seeding once Selection Sunday comes around.
There have been multiple times throughout the past few seasons where North Carolina's resume has not been good enough to the point that it is questioned on whether or not one of the nation's blue bloods should be included in the NCAAT. UNC's lack of "signature wins," as commentators like to call them, has been hard to come by. But the opportunities to pick up 2-3 Quad 1 wins are on the table for North Carolina.
The addition of Caleb Wilson has led to excitement for Tar Heel fans, plus the rest of the new faces in Chapel Hill. This Blue-White scrimmage should give fans a glimpse of the future ahead.
