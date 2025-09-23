All Tar Heels

UNC Men's Basketball Announces Date for Annual Blue-White Scrimmage

North Carolina fans will be able to watch the men's basketball team sooner rather than later.

Jeremiah Artacho

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The UNC men's basketball team will play 60 minutes after the Tar Heels take on the Clemson Tigers in football, a game that begins at noon on Saturday, October 4, following the bye week. It will be the first opportunity for fans to watch Head Coach Hubert Davis' fifth roster play against each other before the first exhibition contest on Friday, October 24, when it takes on the BYU Cougars and freshman AJ Dybansta, regarded as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While the team is scrimmaging amongst itself, it allows them to show off their individual skill set and how they work amongst each other to produce points. Transfers Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Henri Veesaar, Jonathan Powell, Jaydon Young, and Ivan Matlektovic will get to experience what playing basketball is like inside the Dean Dome, an arena filled with national championship banners, retired jerseys, and more — seating 21,750 fans at max capacity.

Mar 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points at a player during the second half against Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Arrival of UNC Men's Basketball is Near, Kind Of

Those who decide to watch the scrimmage and the football game will have an eventful day, filled with UNC athletics. North Carolina opens its regular season slate on Monday, November 3, against Central Arkansas at home — the beginning of Davis' fifth season coaching his alma mater.

The Tar Heels have a lot to prove over the course of this fall during their non-conference games, as it has had trouble claiming big wins over the past few years against the best competition in the country, hurting their seeding once Selection Sunday comes around.

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) shoots as Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and forward Cooper Flagg (2) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There have been multiple times throughout the past few seasons where North Carolina's resume has not been good enough to the point that it is questioned on whether or not one of the nation's blue bloods should be included in the NCAAT. UNC's lack of "signature wins," as commentators like to call them, has been hard to come by. But the opportunities to pick up 2-3 Quad 1 wins are on the table for North Carolina.

The addition of Caleb Wilson has led to excitement for Tar Heel fans, plus the rest of the new faces in Chapel Hill. This Blue-White scrimmage should give fans a glimpse of the future ahead.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.