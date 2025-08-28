WATCH: CB Thad Dixon talks "Rude Boys", TCU Matchup
Senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon spoke to the media on Wednesday. The Washington transfer talks about the influence the famed "Rude Boys" have on the defensive back room as well as the upcoming matchup against TCU.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here's a partial transcript from UNC head coach Bill belichick's presser on Wednesday:
In the NFL, you have preseason games to get a feel for your team. Without that here, what kind of feel do you have for this club?
Opening day is always opening day. Preseason snaps in the NFL for veterans are minimal — maybe 10% on average. Here we’ve had zero. So we’ll see. For us, it’s about the process: preparation, practice, rest, recovery. Build on yesterday, do it again today. Right now, it’s specifically geared toward TCU. Each day is its own preparation. No looking back. We just need to maximize every day. We’ll see what happens Monday night.
How comfortable are you with what you’ve learned about the group this past month?
We learn more every day. We’ll learn more each game. We’re gaining on the process, growing, but it’s far from perfect — coaches, players, overall work together. We’ll get better as we spend more time together.
How do you balance evaluating your own team and preparing for TCU?
It’s pretty much all about preparing for TCU now. We’ve built our base, now we’ll pick and choose what works best for this matchup. Opening day is about seeing what actually matches up in-game — some things we’ll keep, others won’t fit against what they’re doing.
Is there still room to evaluate players, or do you feel set with roles?
Absolutely still evaluating. In the NFL, September is always about learning your team — how younger players develop, what chemistry looks like. Same here. Schematically, plans differ week to week, but overall, players earn their time. Those who get less will still have chances to prove themselves in practice or games.
What stood out to you about TCU’s offense on film?
Explosiveness. They attack every blade of grass. Deep throws — go routes, posts, seams. Intermediate — slants, in-cuts. Screens and quick throws behind the line where receivers gain yards after the catch. Some personnel has changed, but they’ve added talent. They’re very good catch-and-run. If you let them throw underneath, you’d better tackle. They also push the ball over the top. Sideline to sideline, line of scrimmage to 50 yards deep — they make you defend it all. Coach Bryles and Coach Dykes put a lot of stress on defenses. For us, it’s about disciplined team defense and tackling well.
With Gio Lopez, how has the process of getting him up to speed gone?
We don’t have a “whole playbook” we’d use against everyone — we adjust by opponent. But Gio has made a ton of progress. He’ll be our starting quarterback against TCU, so he’s getting the majority of reps. I feel comfortable with him, but like everyone, he’ll continue to improve as we practice and play. He’s ready — but he’ll be more ready as we move forward.
