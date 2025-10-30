CJ Mims, Defensive Line Applying Pressure to Opposing Quarterbacks
The defensive front has been applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks during North Carolina's last two games, facing the California Bears and the Virginia Cavaliers. The Tar Heels lost both games, but saw needed progress if they want to make strides toward their third win of the season.
California was able to get 21 points on the scoreboard, and had no momentum during the end of the fourth quarter until a goal-line fumble by UNC wide receiver Nathan Leacock allowed the Bears to regain possession and control the clock. Virginia was held to 10 points during regulation, as the contest was also a play or two away from being a win for North Carolina.
Mims, a transfer from East Carolina, said to the media during his press conference the importance of getting in the opponents backfield.
“Just to make sure the quarterback knows the pressure's there. All the little things matter. You know, us getting pressure on the quarterback helps out the back end, and the back end coverage helps us have the time to get to the quarterback.”
Furthermore, he elaborated on the defense being able to finish plays — slowing offenses down.
“Just staying with the process throughout the week, trying to build on things we just need to work on at times, you know, and just finishing those plays. It's just been a consistent thing that we worked on and gotten better with throughout practice, and were able to see it on the field.”
UNC's Defensive Front Becomes the Focal Point of Momentum
Smith Vilbert, D'Antre Robinson, CJ Mims, Melkart Abou Jaoude and Leroy Jackson have all made impacts in the trenches. Abou Jaoude leads the team with five sacks. Jackson has 22 tackles, while MIms has 24 of his (just to name a few standout stats). However, as a unit, the defense has 459 tackles, 271 of which are solo, along with 14 sacks and five interceptions.
Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick was brought to UNC with a reputation of having good defenses, and now it is showing (better late than never, right?). North Carolina will need another big performance in order to keep head coach Fran Brown Jr. and the Orange from taking off on the scoreboard, as UNC has fallen victim to that three times already.
The Tar Heels are much more competitive now and they can thank their defense for holding the fort down on the gridiron.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!