Will North Carolina Land This Elite Athlete?
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the running for one of the best two-way players at the high school level, who will play both ways in college, likely.
North Carolina Tar Heels On SI provided more insight on this.
CJ Sadler - Athlete (Two-Way), Cass Technical, 4-Star (247Sports), Uncommitted
CJ Sadler is easily one of the best athletes in the country just to be plain and simple. He is one of the prospects in this class that has potential to play either defensive back or wide receiver. What makes him so special is the fact he is one of the very few prospects that can play both ways on Saturday, which is what schools are recruiting him to do. Why do that one may ask? This is cimply because he is one of the top players in the nation on both sides of the ball. He plays a similar role to those like Boo Carter and Travis Hunter, but could be a very exceptional player in the college scene.
Sadler has many different offers, as he holds offers from many different schools, but three have really started to stand out at this time. This comes after his official visit slate that concluded in the month of June, where he had visited these three programs officially.
One of the schools he visited being the North Carolina Tar Heels, which it is no secret that former NFL and Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick pulled out the red carpet. They have landed many commitments that made people ask how many more guys can they take, as they have 35 commits in the cycle at this point. To put it in perspective, schools typically take 20-27 guys in a class. The sweet spot typically sits around 25 or 26. Belichick would aboslutely take his commitment without a doubt in his mind, as the Michigan high school star is one of their top targets in the class as a whole.
Another program that is standing out is the Maryland Terrapins. They are one of the better programs when it comes to developing as a group. They have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to landing guys as well, as they have landed many of their top targets.
The final program worth discussing is the Colorado Buffaloes. Coloraod is one of the most intriguing programs in the nation for many reasons. The first reason being Deion Sanders, which needs no introduction. The sceond reasoning being the success that they have had It is also worth noting that the Buffaloes was the home to arguably the greatest two-way player ever, Travis Hunter.
A decision is set to be made on August 15th, but until then these three schools will battle it out for the Crown Jewel prospect.
