BREAKING: Tar Heels Pick Up Huge Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been looking to land the best of the best in their 2026 recruiting class, with hopes of bringing the best of the best to the program. The North Carolina Tar Heels have some of the better players and prospects in the class. This includes two of their players that are committed.
They had a huge day in the recruiting scene on Friday, as they landed two commits. This includes flipping one of the commits that they have been targeting throughout his recruitment. This prospect being Carson Sneed. Sneed was committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and was an in-state commit for them, as he resides in Nashville, Tennessee.
While this was a major loss for the Vols, the Tar Heels are gaining another tight end commit with the hopes of giving their QB commit (Travis Burgess) some more weapons.
More weapons is nice, but sometimes the defense needs to shine, as they also landed a commitment on the defensive side of the football. This commitment comes from the state of Alabama, as they landed extremely talented defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
Moala is one of the better players in the state of Alabama, and has been one of the better defensive lineman that has remained uncommitted in the class. He announced his commitment with a post on X.
"Let’s work, Tar Heel Nation! #Committed #GoHeels #RaisingChampions #FaithFamilyFootball @raisingchamps_"
He is set to play his first high school football season in the state of Alabama, after he announced that he was transferring from his high school in Eugene. In the same post, he also announced he would be de-committing from the Oregon Ducks, which took place on July 7th.
"First and foremost, I want to thank god for giving me the strength to make this decision. Second I would like to thank the University of Oregon for everything that they have done for me and my family, and all of the people of Eugene. With that being said I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. I would also like to announce I am transferring from Williamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. **PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION**
Moala is one of the better players in the class, and will remain to be one of the highest-rated commits in the cycle for the Tar Heels.
