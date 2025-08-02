North Carolina Has a Huge Recruiting Day
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class, as their total is now up to 35 commitments. They landed two talented prospects on Friday, August 1st.
Having 35 commits is absurd, as many different schools across the nation will land between 20-27 players in the class before it is all said an done. you will likely see some players leave the class, unless they are lucky enough to keep all of the talent. The new additions will be players that you see stick it out, and will likely sign their papers in December.
North Carolina Tar Heels On SI detailed the commitments that the Tar Heels picked up on Friday, with them landing their two biggest targets on their recruiting board that they have yet to pull into their 2026 recruiting class.
Carson Sneed - Flipped From Tennessee to North Carolina
Sneed is one of the better players to join the class, and made his decision to come to Chapel Hill. he flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers, after being a long-time commit in the state of Tennessee. He was committed to the Vols for nearly a year, as he had committed to the Tennessee Volunteers back on August 5th, 2024, and didn't begin visiting the other programs until his brother Dayton Sneed transferred away from the Vols. That happened in the Spring cycle, as he visited many different programs. Carson visited the Florida Gators and the Tar Heels, which both of which held a significant place in his recruitment.
He would later (Friday announce he is flipping to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Viliami Moala - Committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels
Moala is one of the better players on the defensive side of the football. He is committed to the Tar Heels on the defensive line, and is one of the better players in the nation. He was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks before announcing his de-commitment on the 7th of July. He only took an official visit to the Tar Heels other than the Ducks. This made the Tar Heels the obvious front-runner in his recruitment.
He will be one of the highest-rated commits in the class for the Tar Heels when it is all said and done.
