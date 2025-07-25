2027 QB Starting to Become Priority for North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting the 2026 cycle. They have landed a large majority of their class that they have been targeting when it comes to the recruiting cycle targets.
One could argue that they took in too many of their targets, as most programs typically finish with 20-28 commits in the class. This has allowed them to move their focus from the 2026 class to the 2027 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have one of the better recruiting scenes in that class as well with Bill Belichick coming to town.
He landed one of the better QBs in the class of 2026, as he landed Travis Burgess. Burgess is a Grayson High School football star, and one of the best players in the nation at the position. The Tar Heels are looking for another home run at the QB position, but this time in the 2027 class, as they have already offered many different players at the position.
One of the players that they have offered at the position is Cooper Newman. Newman is one of the most talented players in the nation when it comes to slinging the ball, as he has been a gunslinger his whole high school career. In two years as a starter, he has only thrown one interception, which is very impressive.
He has also had multiple seasons with a crazy stat line, including last season, when he led his team to the state title. He finished the season with nearly 3,500 total yards, as well as 45 touchdowns.
This is good enough to make him a priority for Coach Belichick and this staff, as they want the best of the best. The Tar Heels have been talking to him a lot recently, which is something that he has discussed in the past.
“North Carolina is a school that I have heard from since the contact period started, and I think they stand out to me because of how good the coaching staff truly is,” the talented QB stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels recruiting updates.
He will likely be their QB1 target in the class, and has the potential to finish as one of the top QBs in the nation before it is all said and done.
