Early Grade on the UNC Addition of Kyan Evans

With Seth Trimble out since early November, the North Carolina Tar Heels have needed a guard to step up and operate the offense soundly. Former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans has inherited that role for the time being. While there have been glimpses of why North Carolina identified him as an integral part of the program's development, there have been times when Evans has struggled to make an impact in the game.

Through nine games, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard is averaging 7.1 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range.

Although it has not always been smooth sailing for the junior guard, head coach Hubert Davis has continued to instill confidence, dating back to the loss against Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."

"Kyan has the ability to be able to score in a number of different areas inside the arc," Davis explained. "Just encouraging him to use those things in his bag and not just stay out there from three-point range."

That came to fruition against Georgetown on Sunday when Evans set the tone for North Carolina's offense, scoring a quick seven points. Davis discussed what that meant for the team.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I thought the start that [Kyan Evans] had was huge for us," Davis said. "I mean, it's not just the shots that he made. He was confident, he was aggressive, he was on point. It's been five out of eight games where he's gotten into foul trouble, so we've [got to] find a way to keep him out there on the floor."

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis continued. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody that can handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

Evans has the potential to develop into a really solid player for the Tar Heels, but foul trouble and inconsistencies from the field from prevented him hitting his ceiling .

Grade: B-

