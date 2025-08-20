EXCLUSIVE: Ba'Roc Willis Talks UNC Relationship
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many different targets in the recruiting cycle. The Tar Heels have many different classes as their priority, as they have been looking to land the best of the best in the classes. One of the classes that has received priority from the Tar Heels staff in the 2027 recruiting class.
They have two commits in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Tar Heels have landed Skylar Robinson and Amir Brown. Both are offensive commits.
The Tar Heels are looking to land one of the better defensive prospects in the class, as they have been looking to land players all over the nation. One of the players that they have hopes of landing is Ba'Roc Willis, who is an EDGE from the state of Alabama. He attends Moody High School, which is one of the better high school football programs in the state of Alabama.
The Moody High School target talked with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his thoughts on the North Carolina Tar Heels offer. He also detailed more key details about his recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Ba'Roc Willis Talks UNC Relationship
"Nothing much, just really wanting me to get up to a game," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the latest updates surrounding the Tar Heels.
The talented prospect has had the chance to speak with many different coaches. They have done a great job in their recruitment.
"Coach Jones, Lombardi, and Thompson all reach out to me. I’ve talked to Coach Jones the most. He came to Bham last year and we talked."
The talented prospect isn't against visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels, as he just needs to find a date.
"Yes we’re just trying to figure out which week would be best to come up there, but I definitely want to go and experience a game day."
The talented prospect is remaining the same in his recruitment. He detailed exactly what this means.
"Recruiting is still the same. Everyone is still reaching out, and new programs are reaching out too. Michigan, Texas, Auburn, and USC would be the ones I’m in contact with the most. But Mizzou, Tennessee, USC, LSU, and others are all communicating, also."
Next is just game day visits and get a feel for different programs, first one is Clemson vs LSU next week
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!