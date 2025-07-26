EXCLUSIVE: Skylar Robinson Update His North Carolina Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams ever since Bill Belichick has hit campus, when it comes to the recruiting scene. They have put together one of the most impressive classes in the 2026 scene, as they have landed 33 commits in the class thus far. This is far more than a large majority of schools in the nation.
Belichick is to thank, as he has helped produce more talented situations, like landing a future class commitment. That commitment coming in the 2027 recruiting class, as he is one of the better players in the nation.
The player to announce his commitment to the Tar Heels is Skylar Robinson. Robinson is one of the better players in the nation, as he has committed to the Tar Heels over many different programs. He committed to the Tar Heels over schools such as the Arizona State Sun Devils, the California Golden Bears, the Louisville Cardinals, and many different schools.
He is an athlete from one of the better schools in the state of California, as he attends Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. He committed to the Tar Heels back in the month of February, as he committed on the first of the month.
He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his commitment to the Tar Heels, but more importantly, the latest updates.
"Recruiting updates have been the same way since I committed. They are always showing love," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the recent updates in his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
There are many different coaches who have been doing a great job in their recruitment. This includes the coaches who have been keeping up with what they were doing in the first place.
"All the coaches talk to me about the same amount like always checking up on me and talking ball."
The talented recruit has started to look into visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels.
"Yes, I’ll be on campus for the first game of the season," the Tar Heels commit committed.
The talented recruit has been recruited by a lot of schools even away from the Tar Heels.
"My top school is North Carolina right now. I've been hearing from a lot of other schools, but North Carolina is my home ever since I committed back in February on the 1st," the Tar Heels commit confirmed.
