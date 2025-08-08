EXCLUSIVE: Kaden Buchanan Talks UNC Offer
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many different players that they are targeting in the 2027 recruiting class, thanks to an amazing body of work in the 2026 recruiting class. The talented program has landed many different prospects in the 2026 class.
One could argue that they have landed more than they should have. They have landed a total of 35 commits in the class. This is more than a large majority, as the programs at the top will typically land 27-28 guys maximum. This is impressive for the Tar Heels to have this many commits before the season even kicks off.
This has shifted the focus for the Tar Heels to the 2027 class, where they have already landed two commitments in the class. This is something that has allowed them to become one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting.
One of the players that they recently offered is Kaden Buchanan. Buchanan is one of the better players in the nation, and remains one of the fastest rising prospects. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"It means a lot to me for a program as good as UNC to reach out and take the time to talk to me and offer me," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his offer from the Tar Heels.
The talented prospect received his follow-up from one of the main names on the North Carolina Tar Heels staff. He went 6 more into detail when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"My offer came from the assistant GM, Lance Thompson. He followed me and reached out to me on Twitter and told me to call him. I called him before practice. He asked me how I was doing and how my team was looking, and then he told me the reason he wanted to call me was to give me an offer."
The talented prospect is open to visiting the Tar Heels, but will that happen? Here is what he had to say.
"I would love to go visit UNC. My family and I are trying to get that set up in our schedule, but right now we have not made a final decision on it."
What is next for him in his recruitment? The North Carolina Tar Heels target provided more of an insight on this topic of discussion.
"Right now, I'm just talking to coaches and setting up game day visits."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!