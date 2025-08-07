North Carolina Offers Florida State Commit
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job when it comes to recruiting the 2027 class. They have been targeting players in a plethora of different states. They have been looking to land players from all over the place, as they have offered players from many different states in the nation. This includes players from down south of North Carolina, including the state of Florida.
The state of Florida is one of the better states in the nation when it comes to producing more talent than the others at the high school level. Many top teams reside in the state as well as many of the top players reside in the state of Florida. One of the most recent offered prospects for the North Carolina Tar Heels resides in the state of Florida, as he resides in the city of Fort Lauderdale, which is one of the most popular cities.
The North Carolina Tar Heels recently offered a 2027 prospect that is already committed. The team that the talented prospect is already committed to is the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles already have three commits in the class, but arguably the best player in the class is Western High School football star Bryce Williams.
This is the commit for the Tar Heels in the class, as he is one of the better cornerbacks in the nation. he committed extremely early on, as he committed to the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles did a great job in the class thus far, but adding Williams in the month of April, which is a year and 2 months before majority of the class will announce their commitment.
The Tar Heels offered the talented prospect back on Wednesday, as he announced this offer on his X account.
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from @UNCFootball @lancethompson_ @Ballhawk__8 @Belichick_B @JohnGarcia_Jr @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @ChrisNTrevino @Andrew_Ivins @CoachRack75 @TomLoy247"
Tar Heels Make Big Move
Williams will continue to be one of the better players in the class, and schools will look to flip him away from his commitment, as he is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the 195th player nationally, the 20th best cornerback in the class, and the 20th best player in the state of Florida. The Western High School star has yet to detail more of his UNC offer.
