All Tar Heels

North Carolina Offers Florida State Commit

The North Carolina Tar Heels extend an offer to Florida State Seminoles commit Bryce Williams

Caleb Sisk

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job when it comes to recruiting the 2027 class. They have been targeting players in a plethora of different states. They have been looking to land players from all over the place, as they have offered players from many different states in the nation. This includes players from down south of North Carolina, including the state of Florida.

The state of Florida is one of the better states in the nation when it comes to producing more talent than the others at the high school level. Many top teams reside in the state as well as many of the top players reside in the state of Florida. One of the most recent offered prospects for the North Carolina Tar Heels resides in the state of Florida, as he resides in the city of Fort Lauderdale, which is one of the most popular cities.

The North Carolina Tar Heels recently offered a 2027 prospect that is already committed. The team that the talented prospect is already committed to is the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles already have three commits in the class, but arguably the best player in the class is Western High School football star Bryce Williams.

This is the commit for the Tar Heels in the class, as he is one of the better cornerbacks in the nation. he committed extremely early on, as he committed to the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles did a great job in the class thus far, but adding Williams in the month of April, which is a year and 2 months before majority of the class will announce their commitment.

The Tar Heels offered the talented prospect back on Wednesday, as he announced this offer on his X account.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from @UNCFootball @lancethompson_ @Ballhawk__8 @Belichick_B @JohnGarcia_Jr @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @ChrisNTrevino @Andrew_Ivins @CoachRack75 @TomLoy247"

Tar Heels Make Big Move

UN
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Williams will continue to be one of the better players in the class, and schools will look to flip him away from his commitment, as he is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the 195th player nationally, the 20th best cornerback in the class, and the 20th best player in the state of Florida. The Western High School star has yet to detail more of his UNC offer.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.