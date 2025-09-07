EXCLUSIVE: Nick Fiumara Talks Tar Heels Commitment Standpoint
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many different commits in the 2026 class. They have been able to land a total of 37 players in the class, which is an excessive amount depending on who you ask. The large majority of programs only land around 25 commitments, which is far less than the Tar Heels have at this time, as they continue to prove that they can recruit at a high level.
One of the players they landed is Nick Fiumara. Fiumara is someone who has a lot of key traits and this staff was excited to bring him. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss how his commitment has been recently, as well as many more key details in his recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Fiumara Talks Tar Heels Commitment Standpoint
"It's great to be committed to the University of North Carolina! These past couple of months have been great, and I know that I made the best decision for my academic and athletic future," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina commitment at this time and how things are currently going.
The talented prospect with then go into detail about which coach he talks to the most, and how those conversations go as he talks to multiple different coaches, which has been a very key part of his recruitment.
"I have been communicating with Coach Blaylock the most. I’d say he calls me 1-2 times a week and we text every now and then. Coach Belichick and Coach Corey also reached out to me, wishing me good luck for my upcoming scrimmage. Also, Emily Muse has been incredibly helpful throughout the admissions and application process."
"I am planning to come down for the UNC vs. Duke game, but it all depends on my older brother’s schedule, who is an offensive lineman at Stonehill College," Fiumara said.
Fiumara has no intentions of flipping and this is something he told coaches in the past prior to his commitment.
"Since committing, there have not been any schools “directly” trying to flip me. I made it clear when I had my final conversations with them that I was 100% locked in with UNC."
Will the talented prospect visit anymore schools, or is even only going to visit the UNC Tar Heels now that he is committed?
"I am not visiting anywhere else and will not visit anywhere else."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!