EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels Commit O'Mari Johnson Talks Upcoming Football Season
O'Mari Johnson is set up for a huge season with his Mississippi high school. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his upcoming season. Here is what he had to say.
"My primary focus is to improve in the areas that make me a better player as it relates to my position. My goal is to work to build on where I am now and continue to grow in areas that will help us to be dynamic and win ball games. I want to continue to build on my speed, hand and eye coordination, ball tracking, and route awareness.
Whether on the defensive or offensive side of the ball, these are areas that can help our team put points on the board on offense and disrupt our opponents' ability to put points on the board when I’m playing defense,' the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect is one of the better players on the field. With great skills come big goals.
"My personal goal is simply to grow in my knowledge of the game and to strengthen my skillset. I want to be the kind of player that coaches know they can coach and who will put in the time and effort to adjust my game and become better as a player."
He would then discuss what his team goals are for the teams.
"As a team, I would love to see us win ball games this year and go all the way. It would give me no greater joy than to bring home a championship for the coaches and players who have worked so hard, the fans who have shown tremendous support, and our parents, teachers, and school officials who have been behind us every step of the way."
He has some things he wants to improve on.
"I want to be a better player. This will be my first year back post-injury, and I’m excited to play and contribute to the success of the team. I’ve worked on some things that my coaches have recommended, and I’m excited to see how the season goes."
What would make this season a success for the North Carolina Tar Heels commit?
"This season will be a success for me if we are able to play together as a team and win games. Ultimately, I want to see us all improve from last year to this year, and I think the rest will take care of itself. We have great players and coaches, and working together, we should have great success."
