EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Commit Mason Wilhelm Talks Final Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many different commits. In fact, they have landed a total of 35 commitments in the class thus far, which is among the highest number of commits at this time.
One of the players that they have landed is Mason Wilhelm. Wilhelm is among the most talented players in the state of Ohio. He held many different offers before announcing his commitment. He can now focus on his high school season, as he recently detailed his final high school football season with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. In this interview, he discussed his preparation and his goals for the final high school season at St. Edward High School.
"I worked very hard in the weight room all off-season, also technical OL training with my trainer. I heard from coaches a few things I needed to develop, so I made that my focus this offseason," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit confirmed when he spoke with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his preparation for his fourth and final season.
The Tar Heels commit has started to put together his personal goals. He went into detail about what his personal goals are for the season.
"My goal is to play with an edge! Whistle to whistle with a nasty attitude. I want to grade extremely high each week and, at the end of the season, earn all-state honors," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The team's goal for him was described as "simple". I'm sure one could guess what goal Wilhelm set for his high school football program.
"Our team goal is simple: Win State Championship. So that my senior class leaves there mark at St. Edward," said the talented prospect.
The talented prospect would then discuss what he wants to improve on.
"I spoke earlier about it, nasty finish, whistle to whistle. Show my athleticism in space as a puller and on the 2nd level."
What is the standard that the prospect has set? He discusses what he believes a successful season looks like for his final high school football season.
"I kind of covered this question and all the previous answers. Personally, I want to be a team captain, earn Allstate honors. But the biggest major goal is to win."
