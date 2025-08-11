EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Commit Xavier Jackson Details Final HS Season

All Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have targeted the winners of high school football, no matter what their record may show. They want the players who want the best for themselves, and that is what they have found in Xavier Jackson.

Jackson is a star football player at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey, which is arguably the best high school football program in the state of New Jersey. He has set a huge standard for himself and his team entering this final high school football season of his.

"I’ve been training harder than ever—extra time in the weight room, speed work, film study, and focusing on recovery and nutrition. I’m treating every day like it’s my last chance to get better, so I’m fully ready when the season starts," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his off-season preparation.

He has a goal that he can set a new standard for himself in his final high school football season, with the hopes of becoming one of the best players in the state once again.

"To dominate every game and set a new personal standard for myself. I want to be consistent, make big plays when it matters, and leave a lasting mark before moving on to the next level."

The talented prospect has his goals set high for his team, as they are nearing the start of what could be another state title run.

"Our team's goal is to go undefeated and win another state championship. We’ve built the talent, chemistry, and work ethic to do it, and we’re holding each other accountable to make it happen."

The talented prospect is hopeful he can improve his game this season, before he gets to campus. he details some areas he wants to improve this season.

Bill Belichic
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I want to be more consistent, sharpen my technique, and make quicker reads. I’m also focused on stepping up as a leader on and off the field."

The North Carolina commit has set a standard for himself as he preps for this season, but what would be a success in his book? He determined this in his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.

"Knowing I gave everything I had and helped my team achieve something special. Wins and stats matter, but leaving the program better than I found it matters most."

