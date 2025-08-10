EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels Target Japrei Wafer Talks Recruiting Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed a large majority of the people they were hopeful to be able to bring in from their official visits, but there are still some players that has yet to announce a college program. This includes the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels are hopeful to bring the best of the best to the program, but they have yet to bring a certain player into their class.
That player is Japrei Wafer. Wafer is one of the best players in the state of Texas, as he resides in Allen, Texas, and is a football star at Allen High School. He has many different offers, but recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his latest thoughts on the North Carolina program, as well as if he is still open in his recruitment.
"To come to Chapel Hill on an OV was awesome to see and hear the rich history of NCU was amazing, great Community. Highlight of the visit, sitting down talking with Coach Belichick, widely considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, a defensive guy! He tells me he’s personally watched my film. Giving a few comparisons to some of the guys he’s coached. Then he stopped looking at me, not saying you play like them. When you’re in the room with Coach Belichick, you want to absorb whatever knowledge he’s willing to share. Chapel Hill is in good hands," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his UNC thoughts following an official visit."
The talented prospect has many things to look forward to. At this point, his recruitment is entirely open. He has many different programs that want him in the boat, but none have had the chance to get him in the boat yet. The Tar Heels are hopeful to land the talented prospect, but they will have to do some work if they want to add another member to their already 35 commits in the class.
"My recruitment is open at the end of the day, I’m a football player. I’m navigating the terrain where God sees purpose. God sees fit. Have to always remember football has a way of humbling you. We have unfinished business down here in Texas at Allen High School, Big 6A football. Coaches, get your popcorn. GMs, bring your pen."
