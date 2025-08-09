WATCH: UNC Commit Travis Burgess Goes Off in Scrimmage
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land 35 commits in the class. That includes the quarterback position, as they landed their top target in the class. The target they landed on is Travis Burgess.
Burgess is a Grayson High School football star from Loganville, Georgia. He helped lead his team to the state championship last season and helped them defeat a top-three QB in the nation in Julian Lewis, who is competing for the starting job at Colorado.
He has many key qualities to his game. Tar Heels On SI has talked about some of the things he does very well thus far at the high school level.
Quick Decisions: Burgess has done an excellent job so far at making quick decisions and making them correctly. There were instances where he quickly decided to pull the ball despite having a clean pocket, and it paid off very well. This is something that will work very well with the North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch.
Throwing With Pressure Across The Middle: The talented recruit is very comfortable when it comes to throwing with pressure in his face across the middle. There is a significant play that he had in the junior season where it showed, despite being as comfortable as he can, there is still pressure in his face, and he still found a way to deliver with pinpoint accuracy as if he had a clean pocket. College football can be tough, and you know that the pocket collapses very quickly in college, so for a quarterback to be comfortable throwing across the middle with pressuring his face, whether that’s from the outside or even on the inside, is very reassuring.
Using His Legs: I’m very impressed with the mobile decision-making and mobile talent that the prospect has when running outside of the pocket; he creates downfield plays with his legs, which makes him one of the deadliest dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.
Selling The Option: This is such an underrated trait as he waits so long before pulling or handing the ball off on a read option. While this can get him in danger, this could also be the saving grace in the big plays it can create. I truly believe that he is second to none when it comes to the read option and has a great ceiling when it comes to running the ball out of this play call.
Accuracy As A Whole: The accuracy is just simply phenomenal. He does a great job throwing both inside and outside of the numbers, but I’m very impressed with his ability to create big plays downfield with a deep ball that is as beautiful as it can get at the high school level. He plays the toughest competition and has found ways to carve up defenders. While some thanks should be given to the coaches, at the end of the day the quarterback has to go out there and execute, which isn’t a problem for a guy like Burgess.
The talented commit played in a high school scrimmage and put up some great highlights from this game. The clips are below.
Please make sure you follow us on our Facebook page when you click right here!