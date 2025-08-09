EXCLUSIVE: Landon Wolny Talks North Carolina Offer
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job in the recruiting world, as they have been looking to land the best of the best, and boy, have they done just that... The Tar Heels have done a great job in the 2026 class and have landed a total of 35 commits thus far before their college season even begins. They have shifted their focus to the 2027 class and have already landed two commitments in the class, with the hopes of landing a huge tight end.
That tight end prospect is Landon Wolny. Wolny is a talented prospect from the state of Florida. He is from Fort Myers, Florida, and attends Fort Myers High School. He recently received his North Carolina Tar Heels offer from the staff.
Following his offer from the staff he caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail the offer he received and many more key details in the recruitment.`
"It means a lot to me, growing up, I always watched the Patriots, and my favorite player was Rob Gronkowski, and the possibility of playing for a coach that coached my favorite player means a lot," the North Carolina Tar Heels tight end target from the 2027 recruiting class stated in his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
There are multiple coaches that the talented prospect is already building a connection with on the staff. He detailed which coaches that is as well as what they said to him when this happened.
"Coach Kitchens and Coach Thomson were both in the room when they extended the offer to me. They said they loved my film and the attention to detail I pay to."
The talented prospect isn't against visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels, but does he have a plan? He went more into detail with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I hope to get up there this year and am planning on a game day visit to be determined."
Where would the prospect say the Tar Heels stand at this time? He detailed their standing oin his recruitment as well as what is the next step to building a relationship with the program.
"I would definitely say UNC is high on the list with other contenders. It’s all going to come down to my relationship with the coaching staff and the development I’ll be getting."
