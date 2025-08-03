WATCH: UNC has its First Practice of Fall Camp
In this video, see everything that happened during the 15-minute media viewing session at the Tar Heels' first fall practice ahead of the 2025 season.
To view the highlights, watch below:
Here is a partial transcript from UNC head coach Bill Belichick's presser on Aug. 2:
Question: Among the new things that you've had to deal with this year, now you have a training camp in which you won't be able to see your team against somebody else. That's obviously different for you.
Is there something that you can do to a partnership that way where you can learn as much as you can without having that benefit of seeing them against somebody else? Because the first game was the first live action, essentially.
Belichick: Yeah, I think that's a really good point, and I've talked to a lot of college coaches about that, and I think there's a little bit more of a, especially for us, a little bit more of an unknown because even the guys that were here, they weren't here with us and how exactly they'll react in game situations and under pressure and how quickly and easily we'll be able to adjust or not adjust and all that. We're going to have to find out on the run.
But it's the same for every other team. So, you know, we'll work against ourselves to a point, and then at some point we'll start doing some of the things that we'll see from our opponents, you know, starting with TCU.
And that's, you know, what we do is a little bit different than what some other teams do, but we need to work on what we need to work on, and then we'll transition into a game week.
Question: Second quick question. Do you get excited anymore, and are you excited?
Belichick: Yeah, it's great. I mean, we've been – we've spent a lot of time.
You know, Mike and I have spent a lot of time, along with the scouts and the coaches of putting the team together, team building. That started with the, you know, the wrap -up of the 25 recruiting class.
Then the early portal in January. Then a couple of late 25 add -ons who have come.
And then, obviously, the spring portal, and we're still, you know, transitioning through one or two guys here, you know, at the end of the roster. So, to see all those guys come together and see the players who are here train, train hard and make significant improvements in their strength, explosion, and speed.
And then what work we have been able to do collectively is very encouraging. These guys are bought in. They're working hard. It's exciting to see what they're going to be able to do on the field.So, yeah, very much looking forward to it.
