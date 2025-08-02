UNC Fall Camp Preview: Key Camp Storylines to Watch
Ladies and gentlemen, the Belichick era is officially underway in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina opens its first fall practice Saturday.
The weeks leading up to the Tar Heels’ Labor Day season opener against TCU will be filled with storylines, position battles and speculation. While questions remain heading into the new season, the excitement is undeniable, and fans across the Tar Heel State are eager for kickoff.
With that in mind, here are the three biggest storylines to watch entering fall camp.
QB Competeition?
North Carolina opens fall camp with a quarterback battle between rising talent and veteran experience. Dual-threat sophomore Gio Lopez, a transfer from South Alabama, and senior Max Johnson, who has started at LSU, Texas A&M and UNC, are competing for the starting role.
Lopez is the early favorite after a breakout 2024 season in which he completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 463 yards and seven scores. His deep passing was a strength, with Pro Football Focus grading him at 91.0 on throws of 20-plus yards. However, he struggled on intermediate routes and when pressured.
Johnson brings nearly 6,000 career passing yards and SEC experience. His best season came at LSU in 2021 with 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns, but injuries have hampered him since. He opened last season as UNC’s starter before a broken femur ended his year in Week 1.
Both quarterbacks praise their strong relationship despite the competition. With head coach Bill Belichick making the call, UNC will choose between upside and proven leadership — and appears in steady hands either way.
Position Battles on the Offensive Line
The offensive line returns three of five starters from last season and it’s the deepest position group on offense — meaning the starting lineup could change multiple times.
Initially, it seemed likely that Austin Blaske would start at center again with Aidan Banfield and Troy transfer Daniel King – a two-time All-Sun Belt selection at both sides of him. However, North Carolina listed Blaske as a guard and Christo Kelly as the center on its preseason nominations. That suggests either Banfield and King are in a position battle.
Trevyon Green – a returning starter and O’Steen – a two-time All-Conference USA as the left tackle for Jacksonville State appear to be the projected starters at tackle, but that remains uncertain as Green is a shaky pass blocker. With William Boone and Miles McVay also vying for one of the tackle spots, it’s a battle that could last the entire camp.
Expect to See a Lot of Moving Around on the Defensive Side of the Ball
Bill Belichick’s first UNC defense is expected to embody his well-known emphasis on discipline, adaptability and matchup-specific game plans. Because of that approach, Belichick and his son, Steve — who will be calling the plays — value versatility and look to feature players who can fill multiple roles.
The experimentation begins up front, where 6-foot-6, 282-pound defensive lineman Smith Vilbert brings the size and length to rush off the edge or slide inside on passing downs, giving the Tar Heels flexibility in how they attack opposing fronts.
At linebacker, sophomore Khmori House — who played under the younger Belichick at Washington last season — offers rare versatility, capable of lining up in the box, covering in space or blitzing from multiple angles.
The secondary may be the biggest beneficiary of Belichick’s approach. Safeties Kaleb Cost and Gavin Gibson can each play both nickelback and strong safety without a noticeable drop-off, allowing UNC to disguise coverages and rotate responsibilities mid-drive.
That positional interchangeability will be critical for a defense that will rely heavily on communication and situational awareness. How quickly the unit absorbs Belichick’s concepts could determine whether North Carolina opens the season as a disruptive, unpredictable defense or one still finding its footing.
