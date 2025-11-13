Five-Star CB Recaps ‘Incredible’ Visit With UNC
While the Class of 2028 feels like a long way away, it's never too early to start recruiting a five-star player. North Carolina's recruiting has taken the next level with Bill Belichick, someone whom the Tar Heels hope to have around for quite some time.
The 2025 season didn't go according to plan, but things are slowly starting to turn around. After UNC picked up its first ACC win, it added another against Stanford. With three games left, there's still a chance of UNC making a bowl game.
One of their two ACC wins came with five-star cornerback Langston Pridgeon in attendance. Pridgeon is a 6'2'' 175-pound cornerback out of Ashburn, VA. He recapped his visit with UNC on social media, calling the game day experience "incredible."
Langston Pridgeon Recaps UNC Visit
While the Tar Heels were focused on inching closer to a bowl game and turning things around in the ACC, they knew in the back of their mind how important the Stanford game was for recruiting. UNC had numerous recruits in attendance as their game against the Cardinals was just one of two home games they had left in the season.
It wasn't the prettiest win, but at the end of the day, they got the job done in front of Pridgeon. The five-star player posted on social media:
- "A huge thank you to Bill Belichick and Armond Hawkins for an incredible game day experience with UNC. Your tips and hospitality made this visit a great experience."
Hawkins, the Tar Heels' corners coach, clearly left a lasting impact on Pridgeon. He may not be graduating until 2028, but it's clear how important Belichick is to this team. Without him, UNC would never be in the conversation to land a player like Pridgeon.
An Early Look At UNC's Competition
At the end of October, Vanderbilt made a strong case to land Pridgeon. They were his most recent visit prior to North Carolina, but Pridgeon also visited with Clemson and Notre Dame. Looking at those schools in particular, it's already crystal clear how much of a competition this is going to be.
According to 247Sports, Pridgeon already has double-digit offers. Liberty was the first to throw an offer his way on April 12, 2025. UNC is a bit late to the party, but the Flames offer came before Pridgeon even became a five-star player. He earned that honor on Aug 16.
Other teams that have offered include: Maryland, Virginia Tech, Duke, Indiana, Wisconsin, Boston College, Tennessee, among others.
