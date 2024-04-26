UNC Football Great Drake Maye Heading to Six-Time Super Bowl Champs
After wowing crowds for two seasons as UNC football's starter under center, Drake Maye is set to don a different shade of blue to begin his professional career.
Maye was selected with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, becoming the new franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are in the midst of trying to rebuild their dynasty. They parted ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick this offseason and have been searching for a new franchise quarterback since the departure of Tom Brady back in 2019.
In two seasons as the Tar Heel starter, Maye threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 62 touchdowns. His most productive year came in the 2022 season, when he completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions. Maye also ran for 698 yards and seven more touchdowns that season.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore won ACC Player of the Year in 2022 while finishing on the All-ACC First Team.
Drake Maye is the first Tar Heel to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2017, when another UNC quarterback in Mitch Trubisky was selected No. 2 overall.
It’s currently unknown if Maye will start in New England from day one, with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett also in the mix for the Patriots. But no matter what, the Patriots spending a top three pick on Maye signifies that the former UNC football signal caller is set to be the focal point of New England’s rebuild.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC football news.