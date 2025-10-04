The Pregame: UNC takes on Clemson in Pivotal ACC Matchup
North Carolina (2-2) will face off against Clemson (1-3) at Kenan Stadium at noon. It is the first ACC matchup for both programs. Here are some key things to know about the game.
Max Johnson Will Make First Start Since Injury Last Season
- With Gio Lopez, who started North Carolina’s first four games at quarterback, listed as doubtful for Saturday’s matchup against Clemson, Max Johnson is expected to get the start.
- Johnson, who has appeared in two games so far since Lopez got injured, has completed 20 of his 30 passes (66%) for 170 yards with two touchdowns. Both of his appearances came late in the second half when Lopez was knocked out of both games due to injury.
- Over six seasons at LSU, Texas A&M and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.5% of his passes for 6,093 yards, 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
UNC Star Wide Receiver to Honor Late Former Teammate
- Shipp will wear No. 13 when North Carolina hosts Clemson at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. The Greensboro native is switching from his usual No. 1 jersey to No. 13 to honor his former teammate and wide receiver, Tylee Craft, who passed away last season on October 12, 2024, after battling cancer.
- Craft, who would have celebrated his 24th birthday this past Wednesday, fought courageously against stage four large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer.
Know Your Foe: Clemson
- The Tigers are led by Dabo Swinney, who’s in his 18th season at the helm. In his time at Clemson, Swinney has two national titles and nine ACC Championships.
- Clemson began the season at No. 4 in the preseason AP Poll.
- A year ago, the Tigers finished at 10-4 (7-1 ACC), winning the ACC Championship and making the first round of the College Football Playoff.
- Saturday is Clemson’s third ACC contest of the year, following losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.
- Quarterback Cade Klubnik has struggled, completing just under 60% of his passes for 996 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. His challenges are even more apparent given that he’s throwing to one of the nation’s top receiving corps, led by Bryant Wesco, who has 24 receptions for 389 yards and five touchdowns.
- Adam Randall has been effective with 57 carries for 343 yards and five touchdowns, but Clemson lacks another reliable running back, which is reflected in their modest average of 116.3 rushing yards per game.
- While Clemson’s front seven has held its own, the secondary has struggled, allowing 240.3 passing yards per game—ranking 93rd nationally.
- Clemson may have the best edge-rushing duo in college football, not just the ACC. Will Heldt, a transfer from Purdue, leads the way with 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks—both team highs. T.J. Parker, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
- UNC’s offensive line will face its toughest defensive front of the season when the Tar Heels (2-2) take on Clemson (1-3) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
- First up is Peter Woods, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country and a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods has 22 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 11 stops—plays where a defender tackles an opponent and prevents a first down or a successful gain.
- Defensive tackles Stephiylan Green (11 tackles, one sack, four stops) and DeMonte Capehart (12 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, seven stops) are also names to watch on the interior.
Series History: Clemson
- Saturday is the 61st all-time meeting between the two programs, a series that dates back to 1897.
- Clemson leads the all-time series 40-19-1, and since the start of the century, the Tar Heels have only defeated Clemson twice.
- Tar Heels are seeking their first win over Clemson since 2010, a 21-16 victory for Carolina at Kenan Stadium.
- In the last 10 matchups between Carolina and Clemson in Chapel Hill, Carolina is 4-6 in those games.
ACC Schedule
Boston College (1-3) @ Pitt (2-2), ACC Network, Noon
Wake Forest (2-3) @ Virginia Tech (2-3), The CW Network, 1 p.m.
Campbell (FCS) @ NC State (3-2), ESPN+/ ACC Extra, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Virginia (4-1) @ Louisville (4-0), ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse (3-2) @ SMU (2-2), ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Miami (4-0) @ No. 18 Florida State (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Duke (3-2) @ Cal (4-1), ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
