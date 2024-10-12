North Carolina Wide Receiver Tylee Craft Dies After Battle With Lung Cancer
North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft has died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the Tar Heels announced Saturday. He was 23.
"It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side," the program said in a social media post. "Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was one of one and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity."
Craft played for North Carolina in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 11 games on offense and special teams—including the '21 Orange Bowl against Texas A&M.
A native of Sumter, S.C., Craft was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. After two college seasons, however, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022.
He was awarded Disney's Wide World of Sports Spirit Award in '22 for his courage, and served as a student coach inspiration for the Tar Heels in recent seasons.
On Saturday, North Carolina honored Craft during its game against Georgia Tech, with coach Mack Brown going out of his way to embrace his mother.