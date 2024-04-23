UNC Football Recruiting Enjoys Hot Streak, Rises in 2025 Rankings
UNC football is fresh off spring practice, with all eyes pointed to the fall and the hopes for a bounceback season in Chapel Hill. But while most fans may be focused on next year’s roster, the Tar Heel recruiters are doing their best to bolster the future.
After landing four-star Cooper (Ky.) edge rusher Austin Alexander on Friday and three-star Mill Creek (Ga.) defensive lineman Devin Ancrum on Saturday, the Tar Heels secured their third commitment in as many days.
On Sunday, UNC landed a commitment from Marietta (Ga.) edge rusher Anthony Kruah, becoming the tenth player to pledge their services to the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound three-star, who ranks No. 562 overall, No. 62 at his position, and No. 63 among Georgia players on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his decision with a social media post.
He chose UNC over a number of other programs, most notably Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, and James Madison.
Anthony Kruah’s commitment pushes the Tar Heels’ 2025 class to double digits, joining nine other juniors in their pledge to UNC.
They include three four-star prospects: East Forsyth (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, Cooper (Ky.) edge rusher Austin Alexander, and Gainesville (Ga.) offensive lineman Alex Payne. The others are three-stars: Jones County (Ga.) safety Javion Butts, Rabun Gap (Ga.) tight end Marshall Pritchett, McDonogh (Md.) edge Kamden Laudenslager, Cary (N.C.) offensive lineman Trey Blue, Hershey (Ill.) tight end Logan Farrell, and Mill Creek (Ga.) defensive lineman Devin Ancrum.
UNC football’s 2025 recruiting haul currently ranks No. 16 in the country according to 247Sports, with the three-day stretch of announced commitments bumping the Tar Heels up a spot.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC football recruiting news.