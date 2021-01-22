2022 Offensive Lineman Trevyon Green Commits to Carolina

North Carolina added a third commitment to its class of 2022 when offensive lineman Trevyon Green gave his verbal to Mack Brown and the staff.

Green is a 6-foot-7 tackle from Colonial Heights, VA’s Life Christian Academy. Originally offered as a member of the class of 2021, Green reclassified. He also dropped nearly 70 pounds and now weighs in the mid 330s.

“I used to be always nervous to step on weigh scales at colleges,” he told Richmond.com. “I didn’t know what my weight was. When it said 404, I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve got to lose some weight.’”

Green chose the Tar Heels over Maryland, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Pitt.

“God doesn’t make too many guys that size, but when he does, he gives them a lot,” his high school coach Charles Scott told the Richmond website. “He’s a big, strong kid, and once he gets his hands on you, it’s pretty much over with. He’s a real bright kid. He knows how to read defenses. He knows how to communicate well. He’s one of those guys who’s like a coach on the field.”

All three of Carolina’s 2022 commitments come from the state of Virginia. Green is the first offensive lineman from the class to choose the Heels.

