'Amazing Visit' Leads to Another UNC Football Recruiting Prize

The UNC football program has 33 newcomers on tap for the 2025 campaign.

UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Bergen Catholic High School (N.J.) senior kicker Guytano Bartolomeo is now officially on board as a 2025 UNC football player. On Tuesday evening, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder became the 14th member of the program's first recruiting class under the command of former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.

"After careful consideration and an amazing visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend, I’ve decided to commit to UNC football..." Bartolomeo wrote in his announcement post below. "I want to thank [Bill Belichick and his staff] for everything over the past few weeks throughout the recruiting process. Appreciate you all."

Guytano Bartolomeo, unrated and unranked on major recruiting sites, connected on 146 of his 148 extra point attempts across his three seasons as Bergen Catholic's primary placekicker. He added 11 made field goals, including a career-long 41-yarder, while also exhibiting consistency on kickoffs.

The 2025 UNC football recruiting haul, including the 11 commits who inked their financial agreements in early December, currently ranks No. 76 in the country, according to 247Sports. But combining the class with the Tar Heels' top-shelf collection from the transfer portal, Bill Belichick & Co.'s 33-deep cast of expected newcomers now stacks up at No. 35 overall and No. 6 in the ACC.

