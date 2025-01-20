Momentum Builds: UNC Football Reels In Another Coveted Recruit
On Sunday afternoon, Junipero Serra High School (Calif.) three-star cornerback Marcellous Ryan announced his commitment to the UNC football program. One day later, Rancho Cucamonga High School (Calif.) three-star cornerback Justin Lewis followed suit, becoming the third piece to Bill Belichick & Co.'s 2026 recruiting collection.
Lewis is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound speedster who ranks No. 536 overall, No. 44 among cornerbacks, and No. 63 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His pledge, which he advertised via the following post on social media, comes just two days after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels:
Along with several other ACC suitors in Louisville, Miami, SMU, and Syracuse, Lewis also held offers from the likes of Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and Nebraska.
The additions of Justin Lewis and Marcellous Ryan, joining one longtime UNC football pledge in Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Zaid Lott, have now bumped the Tar Heels to No. 31 overall and No. 7 among ACC programs on the 2026 recruiting trail, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, first-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have also been highly active in compiling a formidable transfer haul for next season. That collection from the portal, including a couple of new four-star prizes within the past few days alone, currently stacks up at No. 16 in the country and No. 3 in the conference.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.