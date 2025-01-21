UNC Football Continues Recruiting Hot Streak With Quarterback Pledge
Three days after landing an offer from first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff while on a visit in Chapel Hill, Maury High School (Va.) senior quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Tuesday afternoon.
Newkirk revealed his pledge via the following post on social media:
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound three-star, who has received almost a dozen offers in his recruitment and is fresh off leading Maury to its second straight undefeated season, is the second 2025 signal-caller to pledge allegiance to the Tar Heels, joining a longtime UNC football commit in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) four-star Bryce Baker.
In the eyes of 247Sports, Au'Tori Newkirk checks in at No. 52 among quarterbacks in the 2025 cycle and No. 29 overall in Virginia.
As things stand, the 13-deep 2025 UNC football recruiting haul ranks No. 76 in the country, according to 247Sports. And it remains dead last among the 17 ACC programs.
However, combining the class with the impressive 18-deep transfer collection arriving in Chapel Hill, Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels stack up at No. 35 overall and No. 6 in the conference.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.