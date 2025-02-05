Yet Another 2025 Talent Commits to New UNC Football Staff
Neville High School (La.) running back Jaylon Nichols revealed his commitment to the UNC football program on Tuesday evening. In doing so, the 6-foot, 190-pound standout became the 24th piece to the rapidly growing 2025 Tar Heel recruiting class.
ALSO READ: Early UNC Signee Forecasts More 2025 Prizes for Tar Heels
Nichols, a three-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports but unrated and unranked across other major recruiting sites, checks in at No. 177 among running backs in the cycle and No. 61 in Louisiana, per 247Sports.
As a senior last season for a Neville team that finished 11-2 overall, Nichols turned 219 rushing attempts into 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Plus, he tallied 15 receptions out of the backfield for 110 yards.
With the addition of Jaylon Nichols and counting the pair of elite lacrosse signees who recently confirmed plans to also suit up on the gridiron in Chapel Hill next season, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts have now racked up over a dozen new additions on the 2025 recruiting trail in the past two weeks alone.
The Tar Heels' 42-deep collection of newcomers, including 11 early signees and 18 prizes from the transfer portal, currently stacks up at No. 32 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Reclassified Deep Threat Joins 2025 Tar Heel Recruiting Haul
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.