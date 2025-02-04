Reclassified Deep Threat Joins UNC Football Recruiting Class
When Saint John's Catholic Prep (Md.) wide receiver Kenedy Uzoma committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in late July, he was still a member of the 2026 class. But the 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior reclassified to 2025 just a few months later. And in January, he backed out of his pledge. Now, he's on board with UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
Uzoma landed his UNC offer last week, checked out the Tar Heels on an official visit over the weekend, and revealed his commitment via the following post on Sunday evening:
A consensus three-star prospect, Kenedy Uzoma stacks up at No. 872 overall and No. 30 among Maryland preps in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.
Across his eight outings last season, Uzoma reeled in only 34 catches but amassed 817 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per reception. He found the endzone 12 times, including a 94-yard score, and recorded 24 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks as an edge rusher on the other side of the ball.
Counting a few Tar Heel lacrosse newcomers on tap to double as UNC football players, Bill Belichick's debut recruiting haul has grown to two dozen. It checks in at No. 59 in the country, per On3, and No. 15 in the ACC.
