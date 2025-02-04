UNC Football Signee Forecasts More 2025 Prizes for Tar Heels
Over the past two weeks alone, UNC football has reeled in commitments from 10 recruits in the 2025 cycle. And that's not to mention the pair of incoming Tar Heel lacrosse players who announced their plans to also suit up for Bill Belichick and his crew in Chapel Hill next season and beyond.
Speaking of those lacrosse/football prospects, the Tar Heels don't get credit for St. Anthony's High School (N.Y.) standout quarterback Gary Merrill and Calvert Hall College High School (Md.) outside linebacker Jermaine Anderson in the 2025 recruiting rankings on most sites. So, although the class currently contains 23 players, only 21 factor into UNC's score.
Plus, the final signing period for 2025 talents kicks off on Wednesday. In other words, it's possible Bill Belichick & Co. will enjoy another wave of first-time and flipped commits in the coming days.
On that note, consider that early 2025 UNC football signee Evan Haynes, a three-star wide receiver out of Fellowship Christian School (Ga.) who has been committed to the Tar Heels since August, hyped up more wins for the recruiters in Chapel Hill via the following "We Still Going" message on social media this week:
Haynes was responding to a Great Day Tar Heels post pointing out the stock rise when it comes to UNC's 2025 collection, counting the 18 newcomers from the transfer portal.
As things stand, Belichick and his team stack up at No. 32 in the 2025 arena, according to 247Sports, and No. 43 when excluding transfer additions.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.