Another UNC Football Quarterback Decides to Transfer
On Thursday morning, UNC football freshman quarterback Michael Merdinger became the 19th Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal this cycle. However, four have removed their names since the 72-year-old Bill Belichick's introductory press conference as the program's new head coach two weeks ago.
Merdinger was UNC's third-string signal-caller for most of the 2024 regular season under then-head coach Mack Brown. He wasn't on the field for any snaps and now has four years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Merdinger, an early enrollee in January, arrived in Chapel Hill as a three-star prospect out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sitting at No. 1,040 overall, No. 61 among quarterbacks, and No. 142 in Florida on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
According to his Tar Heel bio, Michael Merdinger "is believed to be the first Israeli-born athlete to play in the FBS."
He's the second UNC football quarterback to enter the transfer portal this month. Sophomore Conner Harrell, who threw for 552 yards and four touchdowns while connecting on 61.4 percent of his pass attempts between his two Tar Heel campaigns, did so in early December, a week after the school parted ways with the 73-year-old Brown.
Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and his staff have reeled in 10 transfers, including one quarterback in Purdue redshirt freshman Ryan Browne.
