First-Year UNC Football Defender Reveals Plan to Transfer
New college head coach and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has enjoyed instant success the past two weeks in terms of snagging recruits and transfers alike. Plus, the 72-year-old has swayed a few players who initially entered the portal to instead return to Chapel Hill. But not every 2024 UNC football talent is on board with the Tar Heels for next season.
On Tuesday morning, UNC football defensive back Tyrane Stewart announced via the following post that he is entering the transfer portal:
Stewart finalized his commitment to the program around this time last year, signing with the Tar Heels after visiting them and one of their rivals, the nearby NC State Wolfpack, back in December 2023. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder then arrived in Chapel Hill for the spring semester as a three-star JUCO prospect following his two-year standout campaign at East Mississippi Community College.
This season, Tyrane Stewart was on the field in nine games for the Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) under then-head coach Mack Brown. He totaled seven tackles, including six of the solo variety.
As things stand, Stewart will become the 14th UNC football player in the transfer portal this cycle.
Meanwhile, Belichick and his crew have secured 10 transfer additions.
