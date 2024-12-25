Top UNC Football Transfer Posts Pictures in Tar Heel Threads
Khmori House is the highest-ranked UNC football portal prize this cycle. He's also the latest to commit to first-year college head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, as he announced his decision on Saturday, not long after wrapping up his trip to Chapel Hill.
And on Tuesday night, the 6-foot, 215-pound House, checking in at No. 89 overall and No. 2 among linebackers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, further confirmed his pledge to Belichick & Co. by posting the following photos from his official shoot as an incoming Tar Heel in UNC football gear:
Although he's the only Tar Heel addition from the Huskies via this year's transfer portal, he isn't UNC's only newcomer from Washington. No, Bill Belichick's 37-year-old son and House's defensive coordinator in Seattle, Steve Belichick, is now set to join the staff after completing his duties with the Huskies in their Sun Bowl matchup against Louisville on Dec. 31.
After arriving at Washington as a three-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), Khmori House contributed as a true freshman to the tune of 35 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble across the Huskies' 6-6 regular season campaign.
He's one of 10 pledges in a UNC football transfer haul that currently stacks up at No. 23 in the country.
